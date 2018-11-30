Busy day for K-State coach Bill Snyder ends without announcement about his future

Friday was a busy day for Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder.

It included a drive to Lawrence, where he attended a function honoring U.S. District Court Judge Holly L. Teeter along with several prominent Kansas politicians. Then he returned to Manhattan, where the Wildcats hosted five football recruits on official visits.

One thing he didn’t do: make an announcement about his future.

Much to the chagrin of K-State fans, who have been waiting for the 79-year old Snyder to decide whether to retire or continue coaching in 2019 since the Wildcats ended their season last weekend with a loss at Iowa State, another day came and went without any news.

On the 30th anniversary of the day he was hired at K-State, Snyder kept working.

What does that mean? For now, it’s hard to say.

A television reporter approached Snyder on his way into K-State’s football complex Friday evening and asked if he had any comment about possibly stepping down after 27 years on the job.

“Haven’t heard anything,” Snyder replied.

Later, on his way out of the complex, he told another reporter “everything is fine.”

K-State athletic director Gene Taylor didn’t respond to a message seeking comment.

On Monday, he said he hoped to meet with Snyder on Wednesday and announce a decision at some point this week. Though he failed to commit to a hard time line, he gave the impression that things wouldn’t linger into the weekend.

Both Taylor and Snyder, he said, wanted to make an announcement “sooner rather than later.” With signing day rapidly approaching and other college football jobs opening, time is in an important factor here.

But, as of Friday evening, it seems K-State fans will have to wait at a little longer before they learn anything concrete about Snyder’s future.

In the meantime, it appears Snyder will conduct business as usual as K-State’s football coach.

He is expected to meet individually with the five recruits who are on campus on Saturday. They are offensive lineman Trevor Stange, defensive back Tyrone Lewis, receiver Keenan Garber, defensive tackle Cooper Beebe and fullback Jax Dineen.

It may seem strange that the Wildcats are hosting recruits with this much uncertainty hanging over the team and its head coach, but none of that got in the way of their previously made plans.