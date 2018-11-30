Kansas State-Marquette basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Marquette Golden Eagles basketball game on Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
When/where: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee
TV/radio: FS1, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City
Projected lineups:
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
Jr.
7.0
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Sr.
16.2
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
|Jr.
|11.8
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
|Sr.
|15.7
G
3
Kamau Stokes
6-0
|Sr.
|9.0
P
No.
Marquette
Ht.
Yr.
|PPG
F
4
Theo John
6-9
So.
7.3
F
22
|Joey Hauser
6-9
Fr.
10.3
F
10
Sam Hauser
6-8
Jr.
16.6
G
2
Sacar Anim
6-5
Sr.
4.7
G
0
Markus Howard
5-11
Jr.
19.4
About Kansas State (6-0): The Wildcats are off to their best start since 2004 when they opened the year with eight consecutive victories. Three of those wins this season came at the Paradise Jam. Dean Wade and Barry Brown have been their most consistent players, both averaging more than 15 points. This is their first true road game of the season.
About Marquette (5-2): The Golden Eagles have played a difficult schedule that has featured games against Kansas, Louisville and Indiana. Their best win came against Louisville. They led the Jayhawks by double-digits at halftime but couldn’t hold on in the second half. Steve Wojciechowski is in his fifth season as Marquette’s coach.
Prediction: K-State 74, Marquette 71 — This will be, by far, K-State’s most difficult game of the season. The Golden Eagles can shoot from the outside (37.2 percent) and will be hyped to play a ranked team at home. But the Wildcats are motivated to play in a road environment. Give the Wildcats a slight edge.
