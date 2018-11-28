Dalton Risner, Alex Barnes lead the way for K-State on all-Big 12 team

Dalton Risner was chosen as one of three Big 12 offensive linemen of the year by the league’s coaches on Wednesday. The senior right tackle led a group of five Kansas State football players who received all-conference honors.

The others were running back Alex Barnes, defensive back Duke Shelley, defensive end Kyle Ball and punter Devin Anctil.

Risner, a four-year starter and three-time captain from Wiggins, Colo., was also chosen first-team All-Big 12 coming off a standout season. Though offensive linemen don’t produce stats, he was the anchor of K-State’s front five and paved the way for an offense that averaged 182.6 rushing yards.

He could have left for the NFL after his junior year, but opted to return to college and help the Wildcats as a senior.

Barnes and Shelley received second-team honors.

Barnes, a junior running back from Pittsburg, had a sensational season on the ground. He led the Big 12 with 1,355 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The last K-State running back to produce better numbers was Daniel Thomas, eight years ago.

Shelley was one of the best cover corners in the Big 12 and made the second team despite missing the final five games because of an injury.

Anctil had a strong finish to the season, which featured several 60-yard punts. Ball finished with 16 tackles, including two sacks. They recieved honorable mention.