Kansas State-Lehigh basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Lehigh Mountain Hawks basketball game on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
When/where: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum
TV/radio: FSKC, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City
Projected lineups:
P
No.
Lehigh
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
13
James Karnik
6-9
So.
2.4
F
31
Pat Andree
6-8
Jr.
15.4
G
11
Jordan Cohen
6-1
|Jr.
|11.0
G
5
Lance Tejada
6-2
|Sr.
|11.2
G
2
Kyle Leufroy
6-3
|Sr.
|16.2
P
No.
Kansas State
Ht.
Yr.
|PPG
F
14
Makol Mawien
6-9
Jr.
6.4
F
32
Dean Wade
6-10
Sr.
15.8
G
20
Xavier Sneed
6-5
Jr.
13.0
G
5
Barry Brown
6-3
Sr.
15.6
G
3
Kamau Stokes
6-0
Sr.
8.8
About Lehigh (4-1): The Mountain Hawks should be one of the best nonconference opponents to visit Manhattan this season. Lehigh is off to a 4-1 start and its only loss came against Miami. It has defeated Monmouth, Marist, Princeton and Siena.
About Kansas State (5-0): The Wildcats are coming off a championship run at the Paradise Jam in which they defeated Eastern Kentucky, Penn and Missouri. Dean Wade was named MVP of the tournament. K-State will look to build off that hot start at home against Lehigh.
Prediction: K-State 77, Lehigh 65 — The first game after a holiday tournament is never easy, so this could be a challenging game for K-State. Lehigh is well-coached and capable of scoring 80-plus points. Still, if the Wildcats take care of business they should win by double digits.
