K-State head coach Bruce Weber signals instructions to his players Friday night during K-State’s home opener,(November 9, 2018)
Kansas State University

Kansas State-Lehigh basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

By Kellis Robinett

krobinett@wichitaeagle.com

November 24, 2018 07:40 AM

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Lehigh Mountain Hawks basketball game on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

When/where: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum

TV/radio: FSKC, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P

No.

Lehigh

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

13

James Karnik

6-9

So.

2.4

F

31

Pat Andree

6-8

Jr.

15.4

G

11

Jordan Cohen

6-1

Jr.11.0

G

5

Lance Tejada

6-2

Sr.11.2

G

2

Kyle Leufroy

6-3

Sr.16.2

P

No.

Kansas State

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

14

Makol Mawien

6-9

Jr.

6.4

F

32

Dean Wade

6-10

Sr.

15.8

G

20

Xavier Sneed

6-5

Jr.

13.0

G

5

Barry Brown

6-3

Sr.

15.6

G

3

Kamau Stokes

6-0

Sr.

8.8

About Lehigh (4-1): The Mountain Hawks should be one of the best nonconference opponents to visit Manhattan this season. Lehigh is off to a 4-1 start and its only loss came against Miami. It has defeated Monmouth, Marist, Princeton and Siena.

About Kansas State (5-0): The Wildcats are coming off a championship run at the Paradise Jam in which they defeated Eastern Kentucky, Penn and Missouri. Dean Wade was named MVP of the tournament. K-State will look to build off that hot start at home against Lehigh.

Prediction: K-State 77, Lehigh 65 — The first game after a holiday tournament is never easy, so this could be a challenging game for K-State. Lehigh is well-coached and capable of scoring 80-plus points. Still, if the Wildcats take care of business they should win by double digits.

