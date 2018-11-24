Kansas State-Lehigh basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV info and a prediction

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas State Wildcats vs. the Lehigh Mountain Hawks basketball game on Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.

When/where: 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Bramlage Coliseum

TV/radio: FSKC, KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Projected lineups:

P No. Lehigh Ht. Yr. PPG F 13 James Karnik 6-9 So. 2.4 F 31 Pat Andree 6-8 Jr. 15.4 G 11 Jordan Cohen 6-1 Jr. 11.0 G 5 Lance Tejada 6-2 Sr. 11.2 G 2 Kyle Leufroy 6-3 Sr. 16.2 P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 6.4 F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 15.8 G 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 13.0 G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.6 G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 8.8

About Lehigh (4-1): The Mountain Hawks should be one of the best nonconference opponents to visit Manhattan this season. Lehigh is off to a 4-1 start and its only loss came against Miami. It has defeated Monmouth, Marist, Princeton and Siena.





About Kansas State (5-0): The Wildcats are coming off a championship run at the Paradise Jam in which they defeated Eastern Kentucky, Penn and Missouri. Dean Wade was named MVP of the tournament. K-State will look to build off that hot start at home against Lehigh.

Prediction: K-State 77, Lehigh 65 — The first game after a holiday tournament is never easy, so this could be a challenging game for K-State. Lehigh is well-coached and capable of scoring 80-plus points. Still, if the Wildcats take care of business they should win by double digits.