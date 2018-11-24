K-State Wildcats football vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV: FS1

Radio: KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City.

Line: Iowa State by 12.5

Prediction

It feels strange to see one team favored by double digits in this rivalry. No matter how good or bad K-State and Iowa State have been over the past decade, this game has almost always come down to the fourth quarter.

That, along with its recent Farmageddon dominance, could help K-State in this game.

The Cyclones are the better team, and they will be playing at home. But they have lost 10 straight in this series and are coming off a humbling loss to Texas. It’s fair to wonder if Iowa State players are mentally prepared to finally knock off a Bill Snyder coached team, especially one that needs to win this game for bowl eligibility.

If the Wildcats can continue their recent strong play on defense and make this a low-scoring game, they will have a legitimate shot at pulling the upset.

But if the Cyclones jump out to a lead and score around 30 points it will be hard for the Wildcats to keep up.

All streaks come to an end. Iowa State finally has the team and home field to beat K-State. History won’t help the Wildcats this time.

Iowa State 28, K-State 21