K-State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys: Kickoff time, TV, five things to know

The Kansas State Wildcats will try to end a three-game losing streak and pick up their first Big 12 win of the season against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 11 a.m. Saturday at Snyder Family Stadium.
The Cowboys (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) are favored by a touchdown, but this game doesn’t feel like a mismatch after Oklahoma State’s recent struggles. Mike Gundy’s team no longer seems like a Big 12 contender following home losses to Texas Tech and Iowa State.
The Wildcats (2-4, 0-3) haven’t played consistently well in any of their first six games, but they did show some signs of improvement in back-to-back narrow losses to Texas and Baylor. They will try to build on that this week.
The details
Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan
TV: ESPNU
Radio: KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City
The line: Oklahoma State by 7
Five things to know
- Justice Hill vs. Alex Barnes should be a fun running back showcase. This game will feature two of the best rushers in the Big 12. Hill (643 yards, 7 touchdowns) is the conference’s second-leading rusher. Barnes (607 yards, 5 touchdowns) is right behind him at No. 3.
- Oklahoma State is on a cold streak. The Cowboys looked like the real deal when they thrashed Boise State in their final nonconference game and improved to 3-0. But they have been underwhelming in conference play. Texas Tech (41-17) and Iowa State (48-42) both scored at will against them and unexpectedly won in Stillwater.
- Taylor Cornelius might be the next great OSU quarterback. He’s got a long way to go before he can rub shoulders with some of his predecessors, but he is off to a tremendous start on paper. Cornelius has thrown for at least 243 yards in all six of Oklahoma State’s games. His season high was 428 yards against South Alabama.
- K-State will be without one of its best defensive backs for the first half of this game. Reggie Walker was ejected from the Baylor game last week following a targeting penalty. Because the penalty occurred in the second half of that contest, he will also miss the first half of this week’s game against Oklahoma State. Walker has made 16 tackles and 4.5 sacks this season.
- This game will have a do-or-die feel for both teams. K-State’s bowl hopes already seem dim, as it needs to finish 4-2 to reach six victories, but they will become even more unrealistic without a win over Oklahoma State. On the flip side, the Cowboys can ill afford another loss if they want to preserve any hopes of competing for a spot in the conference championship game.
Comments