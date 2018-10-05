K-State linebacker Justin Hughes gives the Wildcats an unexpected lift on defense

No one represents the current toughness and grit of Kansas State’s defense better than Justin Hughes.

The junior linebacker from Tucker, Ga., wasn’t supposed to play for the Wildcats last week against Texas, but he was anything but a weak link when he entered the game following injuries to Elijah Sullivan and Sam Sizelove.

He made more tackles against the Longhorns (six) than he previously made in his college career (five) and delivered his first tackle for loss in a K-State uniform.

“I hate the way that I got my chance to go in, but I have to make the best of my chances,” Hughes said. “So with Elijah being hurt and Sam going down last game, I had to step up and got the chance to show what I can do. I am just working my way up.”

Hughes appears to have staying power. The Wildcats are ready to play him with confidence on Saturday against Baylor.

He joins a growing list of opening day backups that have stepped into key roles for K-State’s defense. Eli Walker took over for Denzel Goolsby at strong safety, Johnathan Durham stepped in for Walter Neil at nickelback and Kevion McGee has filled in when needed at cornerback.

Next man up is more than a football cliche for this group.

“Coach (Bill) Snyder preaches it’s not just Team 1. It’s Team 2, Team 3 and a next-play mentality,” Hughes said. “If one player goes down, it’s next man up. If the guy in front of you goes down, you better know what you’re doing because when you get out there that is your chance. I feel like I made the best of mine.”

Hughes certainly made an impact against Texas, helping K-State hold the Longhorns to 10 points on offense in a 19-14 loss.

Not bad, considering how nervous he was running onto the field.

“The crowd got me excited,” Hughes said. “At first, I was a little nervous out there. But as I heard the crowd on the defense’s back I was like, ‘Yeah, man, this is my chance, so I have got to go out here and make the best of it.’ I just set my nerves aside and went out and played.”

An argument could be made that he should have played, and maybe even started, earlier this season. K-State will need him in future games. Snyder said Sullivan is “doubtful” to play against Baylor. Sizelove’s status is unknown. Hughes will get an opportunity to prove he belongs.

Can he continue this feel-good story with more strong play against a Baylor offense that is averaging 488 yards and 35.6 points per game?

It will be a difficult challenge for him and the rest of K-State’s short-handed defense. But, thanks to players like Hughes, it’s one they have grown accustomed to.