Facing questions about QB, Bill Snyder snaps: ‘Write what the hell you want to write’

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder was unusually testy with reporters during his weekly news conference on Tuesday.
At one point, he cut off a reporter’s question and angrily told him “you write what the hell you want to write.”
The question that upset Snyder was about K-State’s ongoing quarterback controversy between Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson. It came from KMAN radio sports director John Kurtz.
Kurtz opened the news conference by asking Snyder about the quarterbacks. Thompson was K-State’s starter in each of the first four games and produced significantly better statistics than Delton during that time. But Snyder shook things up and started Delton last week against Texas. After an ineffective first half in which Delton led the Wildcats to 64 yards of offense and no points, Thompson took over and nearly led the Wildcats to a come-from-behind victory before losing 19-14.
On Monday, Snyder said Thompson had gained a “step up” on Delton, making him the logical choice to start the next game against Baylor. But he also said the plan was to use both quarterbacks.
Kurtz asked “what are we missing that has you so insistent on playing both quarterbacks right now?”
“What are you missing?” Snyder replied. “Probably that you aren’t on the field coaching.”
Snyder was then asked what Thompson must to do to win the starting job full time.
“Continue to play well and improve his play,” Snyder said.
Snyder was asked a handful more questions about K-State’s quarterback situation. He explained that he started Delton against Texas because of the way he sparked the offense late during a 35-6 loss to West Virginia.
Delton completed 7 of 12 passes for 82 yards and rushed for 28 yards on eight carries in that game. He led the Wildcats on one scoring drive, which resulted in a Blake Lynch field goal.
About 12 1/2 minutes into Tuesday’s press conference, Kurtz asked Snyder if he saw any similarities between that performance and the way Thompson sparked the offense against Texas by throwing for 96 yards and engineering two touchdown drives.
That’s when Snyder decided he had heard enough and told him to “write the hell what you want to write,” raising his right hand into the air for emphasis.
It was that kind of afternoon for Snyder. Most of his answers were short and lacked detail, whether it was regarding a question about Baylor or about the injury status of a K-State player. The session lasted 19 minutes instead of the usual half hour.
Frustrations appear to be boiling over after a 2-3 start.
K-State players said Snyder has remained even keel with them at practice in meetings. But they weren’t bothered by their coach showing some fire.
“It’s us against the world,” K-State right tackle Dalton Risner said. “It’s us in the locker room. I love y’all in here, I love the K-State fans and everything, but, at the end of the day, it’s us 120 guys in that locker room against everyone else.”
