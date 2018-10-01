K-State players celebrate a touchdown against Oklahoma State. (November 5, 2016)
Kickoff time, TV info set for Kansas State-Oklahoma State football game

By Kellis Robinett

October 01, 2018 11:25 AM

Kickoff time and TV information is set for Kansas State’s home football game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 13 at Snyder Family Stadium.

The Wildcats will host the Cowboys at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

K-State (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) is set to play Baylor this weekend at 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Oklahoma State (4-1, 1-1) will host Iowa State at the same time.

If the No. 25 Cowboys defeat the Cyclones, they will likely come to Manhattan with a national ranking.

Big 12 football kickoff times, TV for Oct. 13.

Texas Tech at TCU: 6:30 p.m., ESPN (Thursday)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State: 11 a.m., ESPNU

Baylor at Texas: 2:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

West Virginia at Iowa State: 6 p.m., FS1

