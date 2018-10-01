Kickoff time, TV info set for Kansas State-Oklahoma State football game

Kickoff time and TV information is set for Kansas State’s home football game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 13 at Snyder Family Stadium.
The Wildcats will host the Cowboys at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
K-State (2-3, 0-2 Big 12) is set to play Baylor this weekend at 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1 at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
Oklahoma State (4-1, 1-1) will host Iowa State at the same time.
If the No. 25 Cowboys defeat the Cyclones, they will likely come to Manhattan with a national ranking.
Big 12 football kickoff times, TV for Oct. 13.
Texas Tech at TCU: 6:30 p.m., ESPN (Thursday)
Oklahoma State at Kansas State: 11 a.m., ESPNU
Baylor at Texas: 2:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
West Virginia at Iowa State: 6 p.m., FS1
Comments