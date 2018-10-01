Skylar Thompson a ‘step up’ on Alex Delton, but both K-State QBs will play at Baylor

Another week, another shift in Kansas State’s quarterback situation.
K-State football coach Bill Snyder says Skylar Thompson has a “step up” on Alex Delton, making Thompson the logical choice to start for the Wildcats when they take on Baylor in a road game on Saturday.
But fans can still expect to see him share playing time with Delton.
“No one has dramatically separated themselves from each other,” Snyder said Monday during his time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference. “Obviously, Skylar came in and had a pretty decent second half (against Texas) and, consequently, that put him a step up for the coming ballgame. But, if healthy, they will both still play.”
It’s been an odd quarterback dance in Manhattan this season. Thompson started the first four games and appeared to distance himself from Delton while doing so, but the Wildcats opted to shake things up last week and start Delton against the Longhorns.
He was mostly ineffective against a Texas defense that limited his running ability by putting eight defenders in the box on most plays. Delton took every snap in the first half and led K-State to 64 yards while the Longhorns raced to a 19-0 lead.
Delton, who was noticeably limping late in the second quarter, was then benched for Thompson in the third quarter. And Thompson nearly led a come-from-behind victory.
K-State scored the next 14 points and had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter. Thompson completed 8 of 18 passes for 96 yards and also rushed for a touchdown.
Snyder said the turnaround was about more than one player, pointing to an improved offensive line and team-wide determination to fight back from a discouraging first half. But he also said Thompson played well.
“Skylar did a nice job in the second half,” Snyder said, “and got a leg up in that respect.”
Snyder’s preference is to eventually settle on one quarterback. But he’s not ready to go that far yet.
“The anticipation is both of them will play,” Snyder said. “I think both of them are very similar. A lot of people say one can throw and one can run and each one can’t do the other, but that is not an accurate assessment. Both of them have the ability to do both ... Both are still growing. They are still young and still growing. They are both still making improvements.”
