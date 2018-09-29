K-State Wildcats football vs. Texas Longhorns: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

The details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: FS1

Radio: KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Line: Texas by 8 1/2

Prediction

Historically speaking, there is a lot for the Kansas State Wildcats to like about this matchup with the Texas Longhorns. K-State was won five straight at home over Texas dating back to 2006, and the Longhorns haven’t won away from Austin this season. If Alex Delton can provide a spark on offense and the Wildcats can jump out to an early lead, they will feel confident about their upset chances.

But K-State hasn’t shown anything in its first four games to make you think it can seriously challenge Texas. The Longhorns have an obvious talent advantage. They also rank 29th nationally against the run, allowing 117 rushing yards per game, so it’s far from a given that Delton will be able to move the chains with his legs.

Further complicating matters is the status of K-State’s secondary. The Wildcats are expected to be without two starting safeties (Kendall Adams and Denzel Goolsby) and one starting cornerback (Walter Neil). Eli Walker stepped in for Goolsby last week. Expect Brock Monty to replace Adams and perhaps a platoon of defensive backs to fill in for Neil.

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for 380 yards and two touchdowns against K-State last season, while also adding 107 yards on the ground. K-State’s banged up secondary will have its hands full.

It’s never wise to count out a Bill Snyder teamed, but all signs point to Texas in this one.

Texas 35, K-State 23