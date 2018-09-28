K-State Q&A: Bill Snyder’s QB drama and Bruce Weber’s basketball outlook

It’s time for another K-State Q&A.
You guys always come through with great questions, but you really knocked it out of the park this week. Let’s dive in.
Does skylar Thompson or Alex delton transfer at the end of the season?— GradeB (@sonymicros) September 27, 2018
At the current rate of quarterback transfers in college football, it seems unlikely both Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton will be back next season.
Whoever takes command of the offense in the final eight games and ends the year feeling good about his role in 2019 will probably be back. Whoever ends up with backup duty will probably look elsewhere. Both are on track to graduate, meaning they could get their degree and play immediately at a new school. And Snyder can no longer block transfers. So they would be free to play the field like Clemson’s Kelly Bryant.
I don’t want to speak in absolutes, as you never know what can happen in the next few months, but the odds of both returning to K-State for another position battle seem very low. Not to scare you here, but if the season ended today I honestly wonder if they both might transfer. This is a sticky situation with hurt feelings.
Snyder opted NOT to interject during the Waters v Sams debate back in 2013. Why did he choose to assert himself in this battle? It seems laughable that he would undermine the OCs he appointed. Is this a lack of trust in Coleman/Klein or are other factors at play?— Jeff Burkhart (@jeff_burkhart) September 27, 2018
They were different QB controversies. That’s the best answer I can come up with. Jake Waters started every game in 2013, but Daniel Sams was the primary quarterback for early losses against Oklahoma State and Baylor that season. And K-State had major receiver injuries for those games, so the QB swap made sense to everyone.
Then Waters gradually started to take control of the offense and K-State won six of its final seven games. The controversy was over. Sams asked to switch positions and eventually transferred.
Maybe Snyder is trying to prevent Delton from leaving after the season. I bet that has crossed his mind. I think his main objective is simply to fix a sputtering offense. K-State had a solid attack with Sams and Waters splitting snaps (the Cats averaged 33.2 points that season). This team has scored one touchdown against power-conference teams. One! Right or wrong, he probably feels like he has no choice but to interject.
To his credit, it could definitely pay dividends in the short term. But it’s a bad move in the long term. New offensive coordinator Andre Coleman wants to modernize the offense and has already recruited players that fit his style. He’s obviously struggling to adjust to his new role as a play-caller. Forcing him to use a new quarterback and an old ground-oriented attack that he clearly doesn’t want to run won’t help.
As the coach of the team, knowing that QBs we have let play their sophomore year have turned into by their senior year, do you make a change now or let the sophomore play knowing it help for the future?— Jeff Malone (@jam3536) September 27, 2018
Sticking with the theme of short term vs. long term ... you could certainly make a case that K-State would be better off taking its lumps on offense with Thompson this season and developing him for the next two years than it would be throwing Delton back into the mix and starting over. Let’s say Delton can lead the Wildcats to six wins and extend the bowl streak to nine. Is that really worth sacrificing a full season of development for your future QB?
We’ve seen what K-State quarterbacks can accomplish with experience. Thompson has the potential to start games in four straight seasons. Playing him now, even if it means the team goes 4-8, could lead to better things down the road.
Still, I don’t hate the decision to play Delton. At 2-2, it’s too early for K-State to give up on this season and think about next year. Maybe he is the answer. If he is, it simply would have been better for the Wildcats to commit to him from the beginning. Switching quarterbacks now is like starting over.
What is it about this year’s slow start (2-2, both losses to ranked teams) that has everybody overly upset? Haven’t we started 3-3 the last few years with arguably worse losses (Vanderbilt and other unranked opponents come to mind)?— Evan (@EvanDShananalac) September 27, 2018
I don’t think a 2-2 record would outrage anyone if K-State had been competitive in its two losses.
But the Wildcats could barely even stay on the field with Mississippi State and West Virginia. If they played a best-of-seven series against those teams, would K-State win a single game against either opponent? That’s how bad they looked losing by a combined score of 66-16.
West Virginia gifted K-State four turnovers last week. That’s the type of thing the Wildcats usually pounce on and use as a springboard to victory. Not this year. The Mountaineers won 35-6. How many turnovers would it have taken for them to lose? That was eye-opening. So was Kentucky manhandling Mississippi State. This team looks worse right now than it did at 3-4 last season.
Now you’ve got a QB change and unnecessary drama and hard games coming up. Another turnaround is certainly possible, but this team has a higher hill to climb.
Have you seen anything to change your preseason predictions for this football team?— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) September 27, 2018
My preseason prediction for K-State was 7-5 (5-4 Big 12).
Right now, it’s hard for me to envision the Wildcats in a bowl game. They have taken a step back, while most teams in the Big 12 seem to have taken a step forward.
Will kstate beat anyone other than ku this year— M (@KSU_Funny33) September 27, 2018
Yes. None of the remaining games on K-State’s schedule (even KU) can be considered a slam-dunk win at the moment. But three wins would be Snyder’s lowest victory total since his first year on the job in 1989. Given his recent history of strong finishes, I think it’s too early to worry about that kind of disaster.
K-State media this year has been that in our losses we were completely outmatched from a talent perspective. Although this may be true, why is this all of a sudden such an issue? Hasn’t recruiting always been weak in comparison to other P5 programs? Could the issue coaching?— Connor Schmidling (@CSchmidling) September 27, 2018
While it’s true K-State has never tried to out-athlete teams on the football field under Bill Snyder, the Wildcats usually have a small core of under appreciated talent that can go toe-to-toe with just about anyone. But that doesn’t seem to be the case this year.
Outside of Dalton Risner and Isaiah Zuber, no one is making a case for all-conference honors. The Wildcats have finished at or near the bottom of the Big 12 in four straight recruiting cycles. Recruiting rankings aren’t everything, but it’s awfully hard to finish in first place when you have last-place talent.
You could also blame player development. What happened to the walk-ons coming out of nowhere to make huge impacts like Trent Tanking, Ryan Mueller, Will Geary or B.J. Finney? It doesn’t seem like many players on this roster have improved from last year. Defensive end Reggie Walker looked like a future star as a freshman, but has been quiet since. Alex Barnes hasn’t been as good since then, either. The offensive line has gone from a strength to a weakness. It’s bizarre.
There has also been attrition. This team would be better with Dominique Heath, Corey Sutton, Dayton Valentine and Winston Dimel. Byron Pringle and D.J. Reed leaving early for the NFL also hurt.
But it still all goes back to recruiting. Snyder has proven he can win without five-star talent. But with this little talent the margin for error is really small.
Remember this play that works? pic.twitter.com/EIhTVbVWZW— Jordan Smith (@Jordan_ICT) September 27, 2018
That Dana Dimel creation was a thing of beauty and borderline unstoppable on fourth-and-short.
This is pure speculation, but I think Thompson checking out of a QB sneak against West Virginia is a big reason why he is no longer starting. Snyder talks all the time about the importance of managing the game and getting into the right plays. An option pitch there was very much the wrong play.
What innovations in the game can be traced to Bill Snyder? I can think of a few - concealing injury info, utilizing JUCO system, and softening up an OOC schedule.— a p dubya (@AP_Dubya) September 27, 2018
Don’t forget the wildcat offense.
has the difference between preseason football expectations vs. reality altered the expectations you have for the basketball team?— Real MVP of K-State Q&A (@C_nrad) September 27, 2018
No way.
There was zero turnover on Bruce Weber’s coaching staff, and the team returns two all-conference players in Dean Wade and Barry Brown. They also went out and added an impact newcomer in Austin Trice. By no means does that guarantee the Wildcats are going to be a top 10 team or make another March Madness run. Those things are hard, even for really good teams. But I feel confident they will be a legit top 25 team all season.
I guess there are some similarities. Bill Snyder returned the bulk of his offense, and that unit has been dreadful. But anyone expecting 10 wins from the football team was living in fantasy land. I predicted 7-5, and thought even that was a bit on the optimistic side. Remember, if not for miracle finishes against Texas Tech and Iowa State the Wildcats go 5-7 last year.
The basketball team has more talent and experience. I’m not worried about Bruce’s boys.
What’s the cap on how high kstate basketball will be ranked this year, and why?— Derek Linn™ (@Jsjide56) September 27, 2018
Rule No. 12: No self-limitations.
Whatever the ceiling is, it’s high. K-State returns its starting five and most of its top reserves. It also added two contributors. I won’t be surprised at all if the Wildcats are in the top 10 or even top 5 at some point. They don’t have as much talent as some of the blue bloods out there, so No. 1 seems like a stretch. They will also have a target on their backs, and it’s not easy going from hunter to hunted.
Remember, K-State was preseason No. 3 in 2010 and was out of the polls entirely by January. That team finished strong, but a 14-8 start had some wondering if it would even make the NCAA Tournament.
Nothing is guaranteed, but if things go well for this team they could go very well.
Is this the most jacked team of the BW era? Even more jacked than the Scott Greenawalt days?— John Kurtz (@jlkurtz) September 27, 2018
Here’s a preview of K-State’s pregame basketball handshakes this season ...
Yeah, this team has muscles for days. Makol Mawien (25), Barry Brown (21) and Dean Wade (17) can do some major repetitions at 185 pounds on the bench press. They could challenge Sylvester Stallone in “Over the Top.”
Too bad muscles don’t win basketball games.
If Bruce Weber put you on the NBA Combine bench press test, how many reps could you do? Kevin Durant got zero, so I have to think you could at least get one and not be dead last.— Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) September 27, 2018
Sadly, I’ve never been able to bench my own weight. And 185 pounds is well above my current weight.
So I guess Durant and I will just chill in the corner and talk about our favorite Austin spots while everyone else pumps iron.
Is hoodie season the best season?— Ryan Katzman (@ryanpeteKSU) September 27, 2018
It is pretty great.
The first days of fall, when it’s chilly in the morning and warm in the afternoon, is just about perfect weather. Just typing a few sentences about it makes me want to crack open an Oktoberfest, watch football and start a bonfire.
What % chance do you think we see lavender shorts, ruining the single greatest uniform in college basketball.— scottwildcat (@scottwildcat) September 27, 2018
Do you think my impending meltdown is an overreaction or justified?
Maybe 50 percent. It makes sense to go full lavender, because the NCAA (for unknown reasons) hates two-toned uniforms and won’t let teams wear them in the postseason. I think we definitely see them at some point. Maybe not this year.
Bruce Weber says the Wildcats will tweak their throwback uniforms slightly this season. The other possibility I thought of: short-shorts. Now those would be a true throwback.
The geniuses at KC Kingdom projected Diarra in the starting lineup this season over Mawien and playing "small ball". Is that the impression you're getting as well or does strong man Mak start?— Matterhoof (@Matterhoof) September 27, 2018
I bet Bruce Weber keeps Dean Wade and Makol Mawien in the starting lineup. But they can go small and will go small in certain situations this season.
