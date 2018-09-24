Kickoff times, TV info set for K-State-Baylor and KU-West Virginia football games

Kickoff time and TV information is set for the four Big 12 football games that will be played on Oct. 6.
The Baylor Bears will host the Kansas State Wildcats at 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. That gives K-State four straight afternoon kickoffs. The game will be played at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.
The Kansas Jayhawks are also on the road that day and will take on the West Virginia Mountaineers at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
This Saturday, KU continues Big 12 play against Oklahoma State with a kickoff time of 11 a.m. on Fox Sports KC. with a 2:30 p.m. K-State will host Texas at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.
Big 12 football kickoff times, TV for Oct. 6.
Texas vs. Oklahoma - 11 a.m. on FOX
Kansas at West Virginia - 11 a.m. on ESPNU or ESPN2
Iowa State at Oklahoma State - 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU or ESPN2
Kansas State at Baylor - 2:30 p.m. on FS1
