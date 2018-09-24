On second thought, Bill Snyder says K-State’s QBs played ‘about the same’ at WVU

Remember the remarks Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder made about quarterbacks Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson following Saturday’s loss to West Virginia?
The ones where he said Delton played “extremely well” and Thompson played “not as well as he is capable.” Yeah, those remarks.
Well, you should probably forget about them. Snyder has.
After repeat viewings of K-State’s 35-6 loss at West Virginia, Snyder appears to have changed his mind on the topic.
“As I went back and studied the film a great deal, they did play about the same,” Snyder said Monday during his time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference. “Both of them, I thought, did some very good things and both of them had some issues we have to work through, deal with, become better at.”
“Maybe it wasn’t as much differentiation as I may have indicated.”
Snyder came to the proper conclusion. It seemed strange that he went out of his way to praise Delton following a game in which he did nothing to overshadow Thompson and the Wildcats’ offense failed to score a touchdown.
Thompson, who has started all four games this season, had his struggles. But so did Delton, who came on late in third quarter and finished out the game.
Delton completed 7 of 12 passes for 82 yards and also rushed for 18 yards on eight carries. He guided the Wildcats to one scoring drive, which ended with a 38-yard field goal from Blake Lynch.
Thompson completed 11 of 17 passes for 145 yards and also rushed for 16 yards on 12 carries. He failed to lead the Wildcats across midfield in the first half, but, after some halftime adjustments, he led the Wildcats into the red zone on the opening drive of the third quarter.
That series would have ended with a touchdown if not for tight end Blaise Gammon and receiver Zach Reuter dropping passes in the end zone. Instead, Lynch came on for a short field goal.
A quarterback switch doesn’t feel like the answer for a K-State offense that has bigger problems to address with Texas next up on the schedule. But it will remain a topic of debate until Snyder names a starter against the Longhorns.
He didn’t go there on Monday.
The Wildcats are struggling to move the ball in all areas right now. Their average offensive output of 347 yards currently ranks 109th nationally and last in the Big 12. They also rank 114th in scoring offense, averaging 21 points.
Something needs to change. But now that Snyder has had time to examine game replays, that change may not come at quarterback.
