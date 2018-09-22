K-State Wildcats football vs West Virginia Mountaineers: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

The details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, W.Va.

TV: ESPN

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Radio: KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Line: West Virginia by 16 1/2

Prediction

When Kansas State and West Virginia meet on the football field, the score is almost always close. The Wildcats and Mountaineers have split their last four meetings with all four coming down to the final drive. The combined victory margin of those games: 13. So K-State is understandably confident it can once again challenge West Virginia, even as a big underdog. Still, it might be difficult for the Wildcats to keep up with the Mountaineers in this one. They showed nothing in their first three games to suggest they are ready to upset a top 15 team on the road. And West Virginia has looked like a playoff contender. Expect Will Grier, David Sills and Gary Jennings to score often enough to cover the spread.

West Virginia 42, K-State 23