K-State football gets commitment from 2019 San Antonio tight end Konner Fox

The Kansas State football team picked up its seventh commitment for the 2019 recruiting cycle on Wednesday when Konner Fox, a three-star tight end from San Antonio, gave an oral pledge to the Wildcats.
Fox chose K-State over Duke, Purdue and a number of smaller schools in Texas.
A 6-foot-5, 215-pounder, Fox caught 32 passes for 592 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior for Reagan High School. He has already grabbed 13 passes for 201 yards and five touchdowns three games into his senior season.
Fox could help K-State in several ways at tight end, a position where the Wildcats currently lack depth and a proven pass-catcher.
K-State’s other committed players for 2019 are quarterback Chris Herron, offensive lineman Trevor Stange, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy, defensive tackle Cooper Beebe and athletes Keenan Garber and Velton Gardner.
