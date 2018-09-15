Five Things to Know: UTSA v. K-State

K-State Wildcats football vs. UTSA Roadrunners: Prediction, kickoff time, TV

September 15, 2018 05:30 AM

The details

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan

TV: Fox Sports KC

Radio: KQAM (1480 AM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City

Line: Kansas State by 21 1/2

Prediction

The K-State Wildcats need a drama-free victory in their final tune up before Big 12 games, and they should get one against the UTSA Roadrunners. Frank Wilson’s team should compete well in Conference USA this season, but it clearly can’t hang with Power 5 opponents. The Roadrunners were no match for Arizona State (49-7) or Baylor (37-20) and now face the difficult task of playing a third straight game against superior competition. This seems like the easiest game on K-State’s schedule. Expect the Wildcats to put their early struggles behind them on offense against a defense that is allowing nearly 500 yards per game and roll to a big halftime lead.

K-State 45, UTSA 13

