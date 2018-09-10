Bill Snyder says K-State will start playing one quarterback instead of two

The quarterback rotation, or lack thereof, Kansas State employed over the weekend against Mississippi State appears here to stay.
K-State football coach Bill Snyder is ready to commit mostly to one quarterback and to stop splitting snaps evenly between Skylar Thompson and Alex Delton.
“We’re beyond that stage,” Snyder said Monday during his time on the Big 12 coaches teleconference.
That statement points to Thompson cementing his role as QB1 and Delton settling in as his primary backup when the Wildcats play their next game at 3 p.m. Saturday against Texas-San Antonio.
Thompson, a sophomore, has started at quarterback in each of K-State’s first two games and outplayed Delton while doing so, completing 15 of 31 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns — the offense’s only visits to the end zone this season.
He shared the position equally with Delton, a junior, in the opener and then controlled the offense for all but two series against Mississippi State. Delton has struggled as a passer (7 of 18 for 105 yards) and he has thrown two costly interceptions. One was returned for a touchdown against South Dakota. The other setup a decisive score for Mississippi State.
For those reasons, it seems Thompson will benefit from increased playing time moving forward.
“I think we’ll put a starter on the field every week,” Snyder said, “and that starter — and I’m not trying to put undue pressure on them — if they’re performing well they’ll certainly stay on the field for the vast majority of the time ... If they are having some struggles, some difficulty, it’s very likely we’d substitute and play the other one. We’re just trying to get the best performance that we can on the field.”
Rotating Thompson and Delton has not led to positive results for K-State this season.
Some thought the Wildcats could benefit from a two-quarterback system in which Thompson handles most of the passing plays and Delton runs a ground-based attack. But K-State coaches have used them both as dual-threat players, making it difficult for either of them to establish a rhythm while coming in and out of the game.
A change in QB philosophy could help the Wildcats after a 31-10 loss to Mississippi State in which they managed just 213 yards of offense.
“We only put one touchdown on the board, you don’t win games doing that,” Delton said following the game. “It’s frustrating. We don’t have consistency in our offense. That’s a lot on us as quarterbacks and we have got to be better.”
Perhaps playing one quarterback, instead of two, will help K-State’s offense this week.
“There are a lot of things we need to work on as an offense and as a unit,” Thompson said. “I’m going to buckle down and do my best to lead these guys and improve.“
