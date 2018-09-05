K-State’s Big 12 men’s basketball schedule includes three Big Monday road games

The Kansas State men’s basketball team will begin Big 12 play on Jan. 2 against Texas and appear three times on ESPN’s “Big Monday” before the conference schedule concludes.
K-State’s three prime-time Monday games are all late in the season and on the road: at West Virginia (Feb. 18), at Kansas (Feb. 25) and at TCU (March 4).
The Wildcats will make a few extra appearances on “Big Monday” as they are coming off a season in which they won 25 games and reached the Elite Eight. They return all-conference players Dean Wade and Barry Brown, along with their entire starting lineup and most of their playing rotation.
They will be tested throughout the Big 12 season with three road Monday games and four road Saturday games. But they will benefit from five Saturday home games.
After starting with Texas, the Wildcats will play three of their next four on the road with games at Texas Tech, Iowa State and Oklahoma surrounding a home game with west Virginia. They will also play back-to-back road games in early February against Baylor and Texas.
Kansas will visit Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 5 (a Tuesday). Other notable home games include TCU (Jan. 19), Texas Tech (Jan. 22) and the regular-season finale against Oklahoma (March 9).
“I think I say every year that the Big 12 can’t get any better and again it has gotten better,” K-State coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. “All 10 teams have a legitimate shot to make the NCAA Tournament, so it will once again be one of the best top-to-bottom leagues in the country.”
2018-19 K-State men’s basketball schedule
Home games at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. Nonconference game times and TV information TBA.
Nov. 9: Kennesaw State
Nov. 12: Denver
Nov. 16: vs. Eastern Kentucky (Paradise Jam)
Nov. 17: vs. Northern Iowa/Penn (Paradise Jam)
Nov. 19: vs. TBD (Paradise Jam)
Nov. 24: Lehigh
Dec. 1: at Marquette
Dec. 8: at Tulsa
Dec. 15: Georgia State
Dec. 19: Southern Miss
Dec. 22: vs. Vanderbilt (Sprint Center)
Dec. 29: George Mason
Jan. 2: Texas, 8 p.m.
Jan. 5: at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Jan. 9: West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Jan. 12: at Iowa State, 11 a.m.
Jan. 16: at Oklahoma, 6 p.m.
Jan. 19: TCU, 3 p.m.
Jan. 22: Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Jan. 26: at Texas A&M (Big 12/SEC Challenge)
Feb. 2: at Oklahoma State, 5 p.m.
Feb. 5: Kansas, 8 p.m.
Feb. 9: at Baylor, 5 p.m.
Feb. 12: at Texas, 8 p.m.
Feb. 16: Iowa State, 3 p.m.
Feb. 18: at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
Feb. 23: Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
Feb. 25: at Kansas, 6/8 p.m.
March 2: Baylor, 7 p.m.
March 4: at TCU, 8 p.m.
March 9: Oklahoma, 5 p.m.
