Two key points to remember as K-State quarterbacks split snaps against South Dakota

Of all the words coach Bill Snyder devoted to Kansas State’s quarterback conundrum this week, two statements meant more than the rest.
1. Both Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson are going to play.
“I’m committed to that,” Snyder said. “Both of them will be on the field for a substantial amount of time.”
2. What happens Saturday against South Dakota and next week against Mississippi State could end up meaning more in this position battle than everything that happened during the offseason.
“The first ballgame will tell us an awful lot, perhaps,” Snyder said. “There are some circumstances that take place in a ballgame on Saturday afternoon that can’t occur in a practice routine.”
Remember those two quotes as K-State’s offense takes the field for the first time at Snyder Family Stadium this season.
Thompson, a sophomore, is listed first on the depth chart and the betting favorite to start against the Coyotes. Long heralded as the Wildcats’ QB of the future, this is his chance to also cement himself as the QB of the present. But Snyder hasn’t publicly announced a starter. That means the competition remains ongoing.
“I think both those guys will be on the field the whole season,” K-State right tackle Dalton Risner said. “I don’t think that two guys can compete like that and not be on the field all season. That’s how good each of them are.”
Delton, a junior with three years of experience, can also prove himself against South Dakota. If he repeats his MVP showing at the Cactus Bowl (158 rushing yards and three touchdowns) he could emerge as the betting favorite to start in Week 2.
This game won’t be about who starts at quarterback. It will be about who finishes.
It remains to be seen how the Wildcats will rotate Delton and Thompson. This is uncharted territory for Snyder, who hasn’t waited this long to announce a starter since he came out of retirement in 2009.
Maybe each quarterback will split snaps down the middle, with Thompson and Delton swapping in and out after every other series. Perhaps each passer will get two quarters all to himself. Or maybe Snyder will just wing it.
The last time K-State had this much competition at quarterback was 2013. In the first game of that season, a 24-21 loss to North Dakota State, Jake Waters dominated the huddle, going 21 of 29 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Sams didn’t attempt a pass while rushing for 17 yards and a touchdown on two carries.
“You have to go as the course of the game takes you,” Snyder said. “A hot hand sitting next to me is not doing anybody any good. If you get a guy who is doing extremely well, he is probably going to get more playing time.”
It doesn’t matter what plans K-State has at quarterback right now. What happens Saturday could change everything.
Comments