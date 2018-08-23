K-State defensive end arrested for unpaid parking tickets in Manhattan

Bronson Massie, a sophomore defensive end with the Kansas State football team, was arrested on four counts of failure to appear early Thursday morning in Manhattan.
Riley County Police arrested Massie at 12:15 a.m. on the 1800 block of College Ave. He was not confined after paying his bond of $272.50.
Police responded to a warrant issued for Massie by Manhattan Municipal Court for unpaid parking tickets, according to RCPD spokesperson Hali Rowland.
A spokesman for the K-State football team said the Wildcats were aware of the arrest and will handle the matter internally.
Massie is expected to help provide a pass rush for the Wildcats this season. As a freshman, he made 10 tackles and deflected a pass while playing in nine games. He made one start against Iowa State.
