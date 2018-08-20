Louisville running back Harry Trotter will transfer to Kansas State

Harry Trotter grew up in Atchison and started his college football career at Fort Scott Community College. Then he played one season at Louisville. Now, he’s ready to come home.
Trotter, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back, announced Monday that he will transfer to Kansas State.
Trotter was a walk-on the Cardinals and saw limited action at running back last season, rushing for 27 yards on four carries. But he also played on special teams, returning one kick for 13 yards.
Before that, Trotter rushed for 503 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in junior college.
Trotter will arrive in Manhattan later this month as a walk-on in time to join the team for preseason practices and enroll for a full semester of classes. He won’t be eligible to play this year for the Wildcats, per NCAA transfer rules. But he has two years of eligibility remaining. K-State fans can look forward to seeing him on the field in 2019 and 2020.
It is unusual for K-State to add a transfer at this time of year, but the Wildcats have been on the hunt for extra bodies at running back following the offseason departures of Tyler Burns and Bernard Goodwater.
Alex Barnes, a junior, is set to start at running back this season. Seniors Dalvin Warmack and Justin Silmon are expected to be his primary backups. Sophomore running back Mike McCoy will also join the mix if he’s healthy, but he was unable to participate in K-State’s spring game and recent practices. His status for the upcoming season is unknown.
