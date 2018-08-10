K-State Q&A: What Bill Snyder’s new contract means for the Wildcats

Bill Snyder signed a new five-year contract on Thursday. By now, you’ve probably read about the details. He gets a raise and a few new perks that weren’t included in the old deal. He also now has something bright and shiny to wave in front of recruits.
That last part is the most important part of Snyder’s new deal.
Everyone asks how much longer he plans to continue working as K-State’s football coach. It’s a question that looms over the program. Fans and media speculate on it. Recruits want real answers. Snyder has addressed that questions in different ways over the years. Last season, he wouldn’t commit to anything beyond 2017, and that hurt the Wildcats on the recruiting trail ... Big time. Earlier this week, when I asked him about his future, Snyder changed course and said he could continue “for quite some time” and that he saw no “end in sight.”
Now, he doesn’t need to say much at all. The next time someone asks about his future, he can simply point to this contract, which runs through the 2022 season. That’s long enough to coach any incoming recruit for his entire college career.
K-State deals with negative recruiting all the time, and Snyder’s uncertain future is at the top of the negatives used against it. Perhaps this will help ease those concerns.
I know it drove K-State coaches crazy in the past when they lost a recruit to, say, Charlie Strong at Texas and part of the recruit’s thinking was that Strong is younger than Snyder. Yet Snyder, at 78, is still coaching at K-State and Strong is no longer coaching at Texas. Maybe this helps in future recruiting battles.
K-State didn’t technically need to give Snyder a new contract. His old deal, a rollover, could have kept him employed for as long as he desired. But this sends a statement.
One more thing before we get to your questions. K-State athletic director Gene Taylor agreed to leave language in Snyder’s contract that states Snyder will have “appropriate input” in the search for his successor as football coach.
“Appropriate input” is intentionally vague. It can mean whatever the AD wants it to mean. So what are Taylor’s thoughts on that topic? Here is the answer he gave me earlier this summer:
“I have never really sat down with him and said, ‘Coach, who do you like?’ But when that day comes I would like to have his help. I would be stupid if I didn’t run names by him. ‘Coach, what do you think of this guy? What do you think of that guy?’ I am comfortable with that and I think he would appreciate having that input. The guy knows everyone in the country, certainly any of the candidates we would consider. I want his help whenever that day comes.”
Now, onto your questions. Thanks, as always, for providing them.
Do you think Snyder having more energy this year makes a big impact?— Kevin hampton (@Kbhampton13) August 9, 2018
Bill Snyder looked full of energy at K-State media day earlier this week. More so than I have seen him in quite some time. His coaching staff is younger and has enough energy to spice up preseason practices. It seems like that combination is rubbing off on K-State players. They seem more motivated and upbeat than usual.
It will probably make a difference. How big? Not sure. I subscribe to the Jason Brown theory of coaching that Jimmys and Joes beat Xs and Os. So it really comes down to how K-State players respond to a more energetic coaching staff.
Everyone seems to like the offseason changes right now, but will that still be the case if the Wildcats lose a game or two? We’ll see.
Still, I think a re-energized Snyder is a positive.
Do you think Snyder was trolling us when he said "You'll recognize it when you see it."? Coleman comments says otherwise. How do you think playcalling will change?— Greg Houser (@BigHouse_Greg) August 9, 2018
I don’t think Snyder is capable of trolling. Does he even know what that word means?
What I think he meant by his comments about the offense at Big 12 media days is that K-State is going to continue running the same base offense. Andre Coleman isn’t going to suddenly switch to a spread attack or go no-huddle. Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson will still run the ball, though maybe not as much, and the Wildcats will keep leaning on their offensive lean and running backs. You’ll recognize those things.
But you might be surprised by multiple running backs in the same formation, bootlegs, slightly quicker tempo, and (gasp) passes to tight ends. There will definitely be fewer plays for the fullback.
Coleman is licking his chops to call plays and he will get creative. I get the feeling Dana Dimel suppressed ideas from Collin Klein, Charlie Dickey and Coleman when he was calling the shots. That’s why we’ve heard so much talk about there being no egos in the room this whole offseason. I expect to see their fingerprints all over the offense this year.
Will it be different? Probably. Will it blow your mind? Probably not.
Coleman may have summed things up perfectly with KMAN radio wiz John Kurtz when he said, “We’re not reinventing the wheel, but we’re putting some different rims on it.”
Considering last few years, and seeing both Delton/Thompson get dinged last year at times, who is our #3 QB ? Or do we just go pure Wildcat?— Larry Ross (@BowTieMetal) August 9, 2018
Hunter Hall is probably the QB to beat here.
If K-State was forced to play three quarterbacks against South Dakota, I’m guessing he’s the guy who gets the call. But that could change as the season goes on. Freshman John Holcombe is a physical specimen who made a lot of plays in high school as a dual-threat quarterback. He might be a guy coaches experiment with under the new redshirt rules.
Which ranked opponent does kstate have the best chance to upset this year? Which game do you see as a potential trap?— Shane Frownfelter (@sfrownfelter) August 9, 2018
The answer is probably Oklahoma State. But Texas isn’t far behind.
K-State has one of the nation’s hardest schedules if you go by the preseason USA Today coaches poll. It has to play No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 16 TCU, No. 18 Mississippi State, No. 20 West Virginia, No. 21 Texas and No. 25 Oklahoma State. That’s six ranked opponents. Half of its games could come against ranked teams, and don’t forget Iowa State is also receiving votes.
On the plus side, the Wildcats will have ample opportunities to spring an upset.
I personally think Oklahoma State is overrated. Doubt Mike Gundy at your own risk, I know. But K-State won in Stillwater last year and Oklahoma State is replacing a lot of talent. The Wildcats should win that game at home this season.
Texas feels like a bit more of a toss up, because they could take a big step this year under Tom Herman. Or not. The home team has won six in a row in this series, and they play in Manhattan this year. So ... That really won’t be much of an upset if K-State wins.
What are your predictions for first offensive play call from scrimmage? What would you be willing to bet on it?— Conrad (@C_nrad) August 9, 2018
I would be willing to bet $5 that K-State opens the season with a handoff to Alex Barnes.
The Wildcats will probably run that play more than any other this season. Barnes has been the talk of preseason camp thus far and seems poised for a bounce-back year.
You never know with a new offensive coordinator, so I’m hesitant to bet the farm. There’s always a chance Andre Coleman draws up a fumblerooski for Dalton Risner straight out of the gate.
I’m worried about special teams. McCrane attempted 26 field goals last year and made 21 while not missing a single extra point. Over/under 12 field goal attempts for K-State this year?— K-State Fans (@ksusportsfans) August 9, 2018
The Wildcats have to attempt more than 12 field goals, don’t they?
Maybe they will be gun shy about kicking from distance (40 yards or longer) but they would have to go for it on just about every fourth-and-long inside the red zone to stay below 12 attempts.
There are legitimate questions in the kicking game. K-State will almost certainly take a step back without Matthew McCrane. But there are some decent kickers on the roster. Don’t sleep on Blake Lynch!
Score prediction against Mississippi State? I'm saying we win 35-31...— Kstateman (@kstateman14) August 9, 2018
Tell you what, check back on Monday and I will give you a projected score for every game on K-State’s football schedule.
Now that’s how you tease a story.
What's the over/under for full backs to get their # called inside the 2 yard line this season?— Matt Schmidt (@Schmidtburgh) August 9, 2018
It’s a low number, whatever it is. Maybe 2.5?
I honestly don’t see it happening. K-State has two quarterbacks who are comfortable running the ball and four running backs that can power through for touchdowns. And no fullback on the roster shares a last name with the offensive coordinator.
Bet we see it more than 10 times at UTEP, though.
Getting married in MHK next fall (sorry friends who planned on going to Starkville!) and we are looking at K-State themed bride/groom drinks. What would you recommend and what would you name them?— Austin Bosch (@Austin_Bosch) August 9, 2018
This might be the most important question in the history of K-State Q&A.
First off, congratulations.
Free word of advice: You can serve pretty much anything you want at a wedding. As long as your guests are drinking for free, they’ll love whatever you give them. But I love the idea of K-State themed drinks.
A few ideas: Bill Snyder’s Old Fashioned, Wildcat Wahoo, Sorry you missed the game Sangria, Michael Bishop Mai Tai, Bulldog Blues (Blue Hawaiian), Hotty Toddy (the ultimate anti-Mississippi State beverage) Wabash Cannonball (it’s a rum drink popularized by Bill Murray, look it up).
Upcoming opponent Miss State allows their fans to bring cowbells into their stadium and use them during the game (which imho isn't right). If K-State fans were allowed to bring noise-makers in to BSFS, what would you propose we, as fans, bring?— Tod Cordill (@ksu4tc) August 9, 2018
You guys need to save some of these for football season.
My first thought is vuvuzelas, because those would definitely be annoying to the opposition. But perhaps they would also be annoying for the home team?
Tornado sirens would be amazing and fit into the local culture, but they would also be deafening.
Bells on a cat collar would essentially be the opposite of cow bells. Maybe that could work.
Is there a way fans could customize those mini sound projectors so they emit cat growls instead of loud beeps?
I dunno, Cat fans are awfully loud on their own. No gimmicks needed. The last time K-State encouraged fans to bring uniform extras into the football stadium it didn’t work out so well.
Now that @ChickfilA is available in BSFS, what other restaurant would you like to see added to the stadium’s offering?— Tyler Maneth (@Tyler_Maneth) August 9, 2018
I would love to see a local restaurant get a full service concession area inside Bill Snyder Stadium. As good as the Chick-fil-A addition is, they won’t be serving anything from the restaurant beyond chicken sandwiches.
Cox Bros. BBQ would be awesome on the concourse. I could see the Varsity food truck doing well behind one of the end zones.
If we’re dreaming, I would say Whataburger or In-N-Out but we don’t even have one of those in Manhattan.
Hi K-Dawg. Boscoe’s Boys Podcast writing in. Power rank every koozie you own.— Boscoe’s Boys (@BoscoesBoys) August 9, 2018
My Yeti koozie is the clear winner. It keeps cans and bottles of liquid so cold I sometimes slip Dr Pepper in there and drink it at the desk inside my home office. Come to think of it, hold on a second ... Ahhhhhhh! That was refreshing.
But I’ve also got a bag full of non stainless steel koozies. Let’s see which ones are the best.
1. Boscoe’s Boys. It was sure nice of you to send that my way after appearing on your K-State podcast.
2. B.J. Finney’s Draft Party. Talk about a collector’s item! You only got one if you attended B.J. Finney’s NFL Draft party, which I did and wrote about at length when he signed a free-agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
3. Tropical sunset. Must have bought this on spring break back in the day.
4. Franklin BBQ. It’s bright pink. A friend purchased it for me as a joke while we waited in line for the world’s best brisket. Makes me want to eat smoked meat.
5. Alamo Bowl. Left San Antonio with several of these.
6. Trudy’s. Makes me think of Tex-Mex.
7. Topgolf. Good to get something for free from the world’s most expensive driving range.
8. Capital One Bowl. Not sure where I got this one. I never went to the Capital One Bowl.
Rapid fire!— the (@grant_ksu) August 9, 2018
-What’s a 30 for 30 you want made?
-O/U 6 times you eat chick fil A at a game this year
-rank your favorite meats
-O/U Zuber 6 TDs
-should I get a KSFUB jersey ?
-what’s a good nickname for montavious murphy
-what do you think Matt Hall benches?
-best KSU pod?!
- Did Wade Boggs really drink 100 beers in a day?
- Under
- Brisket, steak, chicken, turkey, pork
- Over
- No
- Money Man
- More than me
- I forget the name, but they have cool koozies
What is your take on Dean Wade and Barry Brown NOT MAKING the top 50 players list?— Kenn Wealand (@KennWealand) August 9, 2018
Well, that particular Top 50 college basketball players list was compiled by a single blogger who is not considered a college basketball expert. It’s not like a panel of ESPN writers voted on it or anything. So take it with a grain of salt.
That being said, if you’re basing the list on NBA potential you could definitely include Xavier Sneed over Barry Brown and Dean Wade.
It goes without saying that Wade is the best player on the team and Brown is an excellent college basketball player. They have each accomplished more than Sneed. But Sneed really came on in the NCAA Tournament and stole the show against Kentucky. With his athleticism and ability to play defense, he probably has a higher ceiling at the next level.
