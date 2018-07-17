Why Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson sharing QB duties could work for Kansas State

Perhaps we have been asking the wrong question about Kansas State’s quarterback situation.
The most important debate entering the season might not be who wins the starting job. It might be how K-State coach Bill Snyder can best utilize both Alex Delton and Skylar Thompson.
Playing multiple quarterbacks cuts against the grain in college football, and everyone involved with K-State’s QB derby admits it would be best for a single passer to seize control. But this is a position battle that has been “dead even” since the Cactus Bowl, and Snyder described it as a “fierce competition” on Tuesday at Big 12 Media Days.
“The important thing right now is not the schematics, it is their individual consistency and their performance and trying to define which one is going to be a step ahead of the other,” Snyder said. “I am convinced the separation, whatever it is, will be very minimal.”
That means, in all likelihood, Delton and Thompson are both going to see action in the opening game against South Dakota. They will probably split snaps in the majority of games. And given the frequency of K-State quarterback injuries, there is a decent chance both take turns in the starting lineup as they did last season.
Thompson led the Wildcats to dramatic wins over Texas Tech, Oklahoma State and Iowa State as a redshirt freshman. Delton bulldozed the UCLA defense in the postseason. Now they are both captains and two of the most respected players on the roster.
Senior right tackle Dalton Risner said it has been fun to watch them compete with each other in every area, even calling the team together in the locker room to see who can muster the most inspirational speech.
Maybe it makes sense to use them both.
Snyder has been here before, juggling the likes of Daniel Sams and Jake Waters or Carson Coffman and Collin Klein. Snyder also likes to remind you that Michael Bishop was once in a position battle.
“There are some ways they can probably incorporate us both,” Thompson said. “Preferably, I want the job outright for myself and (Delton) wants the same for him. But I think there are definitely ways we could incorporate both our skill sets and have fun with it.”
Snyder didn’t hesitate when asked to describe the potential perks that could come with rotating quarterbacks.
“The positive thing is you have two quarterbacks. If one of them gets hurt then you have got another one,” Snyder said. “The negative thing is you have only got two. We have more than two, it is just defining who is going to be No. 3 ... They are both quality players. Both of them could help us. We can do a lot of things.”
What complicates matters is the way Delton and Thompson play. Both are dual-threat quarterbacks. Even though many view Delton as the more gifted runner and Thompson as the superior passer, they have worked diligently to become more versatile. Delton showed off a stronger arm at the spring game, and Thompson says he has added muscle to help him stand up to tacklers when he carries the ball.
They can each handle the entire playbook. Maybe that makes them more valuable as a package. Perhaps the opposite.
Who knows what the season brings. For now, the Wildcats and their quarterbacks seem up for anything.
“This should be our best year,” Delton said. “I just feel great about the team camaraderie. Everyone is in it together. There are no individuals out there. We are in it together. We are brothers. It’s a great feeling. It almost feels like you are just playing. You aren’t trying to impress anyone. You are just out there playing with your teammates.”
