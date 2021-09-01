Big 12 issues statement of solidarity (but doesn’t mention expansion) after AD meetings

The Big 12 wants the world to know its eight remaining members are working together to rebuild the conference weeks after Oklahoma and Texas announced plans to leave for the SEC.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby issued a statement of solidarity on Wednesday following two days of face-to-face meetings with athletic directors from across the league.

“The eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation’s premier athletic conferences,” Bowlsby said in the statement, “and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league. Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the conference.”

Notice that Bowlsby’s statement didn’t include the word “expansion.”

Most expect the Big 12 to expand now that the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences have formed an alliance and the Pac-12 has publicly announced that it has no plans to expand at this time. But the league isn’t ready to admit that is their current priority.

Before those arrangements, the eight remaining teams in the Big 12 were likely using back channels to explore the option of joining a different Power Five conference. But with that option now apparently off the table, the Big 12 must move on to Plan B. And that likely involves refortifying the conference via expansion.

Four schools from outside the power conferences appear to be likely targets — BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF.

When the Big 12 explored expansion five years ago, it considered other schools such as Colorado State, Memphis, SMU and South Florida before ultimately deciding to stand pat with 10 members.

The Big 12 has formed an expansion sub-committee that includes Kansas chancellor Douglas Girod, Iowa State president Wendy Wintersteen, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades and Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt.

Hocutt told ESPN last week that the committee has met to discuss expansion options for the Big 12, but also that no invitations are imminent.

The AD meetings that took place this week were likely some of the most important that have occurred since the latest round of conference realignment began, as it was their first opportunity to discuss options in the same room.