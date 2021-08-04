SportsBeat KC: Talking latest on Big 12’s future. Does it include help from Pac-12?

Can we imagine the Big 12 without Oklahoma and Texas? AP file photos

Every week brings a new set of story lines for the Big 12 since the news of Texas and Oklahoma’s impending departure to the SEC. Earlier this week the commissioners of the Big 12 and Pac-12 had a conversation about the future of their leagues and the possibility of some kind of alliance or merger.

On today’s SportsBeat KC, three Big 12 beat writers — Kellis Robinett, Gary Bedore and Drew Davison, who cover Kansas State, Kansas and TCU — join host Blair Kerkhoff to discuss the latest happenings. Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram also tells us what he heard at the Texas Senate Select Committee on the Future of College Sports earlier this week.

Story links:

Appealing options exist for Big 12, Pac-12 as commissioners talk realignment alliance

Here’s how much money the Big 12 expects to lose without OU and Texas

“A major and perpetual blow,” Big 12 commissioner speaks out on UT, OU leaving the Big 12