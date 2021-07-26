It’s official: Texas, Oklahoma are leaving the Big 12 Conference. SEC likely next stop

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger rushed for two scores to lead the Longhorns to a 14-13 halftime lead on the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Championship game at AT&T Stadium. AP

Texas and Oklahoma took the first official step to leave the Big 12 Conference, the schools announced Monday.

“The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025,” the two schools announced in a joint statement.

It’s expected that the Longhorns and Sooners will become members of the SEC.

The timetable for a move is unknown.

The Longhorns and Sooners were charter members of the Big 12, which opened for competition in 1996. They will become the fifth and sixth schools to leave the league since its inception. Colorado departed for the Pac-12 and Nebraska the Big Ten in 2011, and a year later Missouri and Texas A&M left for the SEC.

The Big 12 added TCU and West Virginia and continued as a 10-team conference since then.

