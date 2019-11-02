K-State Wildcats vs. KU Jayhawks: Prediction, kickoff time, TV info, betting line

The details

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

TV: FS1

Radio: K-State: KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. KU: KFH (97.5 FM in Wichita), WHB (810 AM).

The line: K-State by 5 1/2

Kellis Robinett’s Prediction

The Wildcats regained their offensive rhythm last week against Oklahoma, piling up 48 points and 426 yards during an upset victory over the Sooners. K-State fans need to hope that type of production is sustainable, because the Cats will need put up points to beat the Jayhawks.

This is going to be a shootout.

KU has averaged 42.5 points in its first two games under new offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, and K-State has allowed an average of 30.5 points against Big 12 opponents.

K-State will try to keep the scoring down by running the ball and controlling clock against KU’s front seven, which is allowing 222 rushing yards per game. There’s a good chance the Wildcats succeed, allowing them to overcome a slight disadvantage on offense with a big advantage on defense and special teams.

Chris Klieman has guided K-State to monumental turnovers on special teams the past two weeks, and there is a decent chance it makes another important play in that area against the Jayhawks.

This game could be one of the most exciting Sunflower Showdowns in years, but the more balanced team still resides in Manhattan.

K-State 34, KU 28

Jesse Newell’s Prediction

This has become a weekly exercise in “How much do you faith do you put in KU offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon?” With him calling the plays the last two weeks, KU has basically been competitive against the odds ... that is, despite poor defense and cover-your-eyes special teams play.

Then again, at this point, shouldn’t the belief in him be pretty high? KU just put up consecutive 500-yard games for the first time in conference play since the Mark Mangino era, and though K-State’s defense is better than both Texas’ and Texas Tech’s, the Jayhawks have shown amazing adaptability the last two weeks to make on-the-fly adjustments that have resulted in a flurry of second-half points.

Even knowing that ... everything else about this matchup is concerning for KU. Key injuries have depleted the defense, and it seems almost every kicking-game play for the Jayhawks now is an adventure — and that’s not exactly encouraging when going up against K-State’s long-held strength there.

With sunny skies forecasted and only a bit of wind ... I’ll be surprised if the over doesn’t hit with this one. KU should, at some point, find success against K-State’s defense, while the Wildcats are likely to overwhelm the Jayhawks’ inexperienced linebackers.

In the end, K-State simply is a more complete team than KU. That leaves me seeing more paths for the Wildcats to not only get the win here, but also the cover as well.

Kansas State 38, KU 27