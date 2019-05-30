Kickoff times, TV info set for first three K-State and KU football games

Chris Klieman remains confident in K-State receivers Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman remains confident in Wildcats receivers Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas State football coach Chris Klieman remains confident in Wildcats receivers

K-State and KU football fans can mark their calendars.

The Big 12 announced kickoff times and television information for the first three weeks of the football season on Thursday. The Wildcats and Jayhawks are in for a mixture of morning and evening games before conference play begins.

Let’s begin with the Wildcats.

K-State will open the season against Nicholls at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. A week later, the Wildcats will host Bowling Green at 11 a.m. on Fox Sports Net. They will round out their nonconference slate on Sept. 14 with an 11 a.m. kickoff at Mississippi State in game that will be broadcast on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Here’s what is in store for Kansas.

The Jayhawks will begin the season at 11 a.m. against Indiana State on FSN. Their second game will begin at 6 p.m. against Coastal Carolina on ESPN+. Their final nonconference game will happen at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 13 (a Friday) at Boston College. That game will be broadcast on the new ACC Network.

Kickoff times and TV information for all remaining Big 12 football games will be announced as those games approach in late September, typically 12 days in advance.