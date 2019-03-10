No player of the year, but K-State, KU are well represented on all-Big 12 coaches teams

The Big 12 announced its all-conference men’s basketball awards on Sunday, and Kansas State was well represented after claiming a share of the league championship.

Barry Brown and Dean Wade both earned first-team honors, while Brown was also voted defensive player of the year by the league’s coaches.

The biggest honors went to Big 12 co-champion Texas Tech. Jarrett Culver was chosen player of the year, and Chris Beard was picked coach of the year after the Red Raiders were picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll and ended up in a first-place tie with K-State.

Coaches could not vote for members of their own team.

Brown, a senior guard, was a unanimous selection on the first team after averaging 15.1 points. Wade landed on the first team for the second consecutive year. Kamau Stokes and Xavier Sneed received honorable mention.

The Kansas Jayhawks also earned some hardware on Sunday.

For KU, Dedric Lawson not only was Big 12 newcomer of the year, but he also was a unanimous pick for first-team all-Big 12. He led the league in both points (19.1) and rebounds (10.6) per game. Lawson is the second consecutive Jayhawks player to win newcomer of the year, as Malik Newman took the honor last season.

KU freshman guard Devon Dotson was a third-team selection and made the all-Big 12 freshman team, while Marcus Garrett made the conference’s all-defensive team.

All-Big 12 coaches awards

Player of the year: Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Coach of the year: Chris Beard, Texas Tech

Defensive player of the year: Barry Brown, Kansas State

Freshman of the year: Jaxson Hayes, Texas

Sixth man award: Lindell Wigginton, Iowa State

Most improved: Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma

All-Big 12 first team: Marial Shayok, Iowa State; Dedric Lawson, Kansas; Barry Brown, Kansas State; Dean Wade, Kansas State; Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech

Second team: Makai Mason, Baylor; Jaxson Hayes, Texas; Desmond Bane, TCU; Matt Mooney, Texas Tech; Derek Culver, West Virginia

Third team: Devon Dotson, Kansas; Kristian Doolittle, Oklahoma; Christian James, Oklahoma; Alex Robinson, TCU; Davide Moretti, Texas Tech

Honorable mention (alphabetically by school): Jared Butler (Baylor), Mario Kegler (Baylor), Mark Vital (Baylor), Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State), Nick Weiler-Babb (Iowa State), Lindell Wigginton (Iowa State), Xavier Sneed (Kansas State), Kamau Stokes (Kansas State), Brady Manek (Oklahoma), Cameron McGriff (Oklahoma State), Lindy Waters (Oklahoma State), Kouat Noi (TCU), Matt Coleman III (Texas), Kerwin Roach II (Texas), Tariq Owens (Texas Tech)

All-defensive team: Mark Vital, Baylor; Marcus Garrett, Kansas; Barry Brown, Jr., Kansas State; Jaxson Hayes, Texas; Matt Mooney, Texas Tech; Tariq Owens, Texas Tech (A tie in voting created an additional spot)

All-newcomer team: Makai Mason, Baylor; Marial Shayok, Iowa State; Dedric Lawson, Kansas; Jaxson Hayes, Texas; Matt Mooney, Texas Tech

All-freshman team: Jared Butler, Baylor; Talen Horton-Tucker, Iowa State; Devon Dotson, Kansas; Jaxson Hayes, Texas; Derek Culver, West Virginia