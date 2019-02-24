Kansas State at Kansas basketball: Lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts and figures

Here are projected starters with TV and radio information for the Kansas Jayhawks-Kansas State Wildcats game on Monday.

When/where: 8 p.m. Monday, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence

TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM) for the KU broadcast in KC, KFH (1240 AM or 97.5 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) for the K-State broadcast in KC, KQAM (1480 AM or 102.5 FM) in Wichita

P No. Kansas State Ht. Yr. PPG

F 32 Dean Wade 6-10 Sr. 13.1

F 14 Makol Mawien 6-9 Jr. 6.7

F 20 Xavier Sneed 6-5 Jr. 10.4

G 5 Barry Brown 6-3 Sr. 15.7

G 3 Kamau Stokes 6-0 Sr. 10.1

P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG

F 1 Dedric Lawson 6-9 Jr. 19.0

F 33 David McCormack 6-10 Fr. 2.4

G 30 Ochai Agbaji 6-5 Fr. 10.1

G 5 Quentin Grimes 6-5 Fr. 7.5

G 11 Devon Dotson 6-2 Fr. 12.0

ABOUT NO. 23 KANSAS STATE (21-6, 11-3 Big 12): Bruce Weber is 146-86 in seven seasons at K-State. He is 3-14 versus KU. … KSU has won 20 or more games for the 30th time in school history. KSU has won 20 games five times in the Weber era. Coaches Tex Winter and Frank Martin also won 20 or more games at KSU five times. Jack Hartman directed the ‘Cats to seven 20-win seasons, most of any coach in KSU history. … KSU has won 10 or more Big 12 games nine times in the last 13 seasons, four times under Weber. … KSU is 6-1 in Big 12 road games this season. The Cats have won six straight league road games for the first time since Jan. 16 to Feb. 23, 2010. … K-State has made nine or more threes in a game 10 times — seven times in conference play. … K-State has held 84 opponents to 60 points or less in the Weber era. The Wildcats are 76-8 in those games. … Oklahoma State’s 46 points in a 85-46 loss to KSU on Saturday marked the fifth time this season K-State has allowed 50 or fewer points. That 39-point victory over OSU was KSU’s largest over a conference opponent since a 55-point win over Missouri (111-56) at home on Jan. 3, 1998. … Barry Brown has played in a school-record 132 consecutive games. His 110 consecutive starts rank second behind Steve Henson’s school record of 118. Brown is fifth on KSU’s career scoring list (1,706). Askia Jones is fourth with 1,834 points. Brown has scored in double figures in 86 career games, including 23 this season. He has now scored in double figures in 14 consecutive games. … Xavier Sneed has played in 98 career games, which includes 65 starts. Sneed has scored in double figures in 49 career games, including 14 this season. He has led the team in scoring on 13 occasions, including six this season... K-State is 1,656-1,153 all-time.

ABOUT NO. 12 KANSAS (20-7, 9-5 Big 12): Monday’s game will be the 900th of all-time in Allen Fieldhouse. KU is 786-113 (.874) over 64 seasons and 248-13 (.950) in the 16-year Bill Self era. … Self, 467-102 at KU, is 31-6 versus Kansas State. … KU leads the all-time series, 196-94. The Jayhawks are 48-18 versus KSU at Allen Fieldhouse including a 14-1 mark with Self as head coach. … KU has won 12 straight over Kansas State in Allen — the last loss a 59-55 decision on Jan. 14, 2006. … KU has won 23 of the last 24 games versus KSU in Allen. … K-State, which beat KU, 74-67, on Feb. 5 at Bramlage Coliseum to snap an eight-game losing streak to the Jayhawks, last swept a home-and-home regular-season series versus KU in the 1982-83 season. KU fell to the Wildcats, 58-56, on Jan. 29, 1983 in Manhattan and 73-60, on Feb. 26, 1983 in Lawrence. … Oklahoma State is the only team to defeat a Self-coached KU team twice in the regular season (2017-18). … KU has won 57 of the last 63 meetings versus KSU. … Three of the last six Sunflower Showdowns have been decided by three points or less. Eight of the last 12 games have had single-digit outcomes. … KU is 7-2 against teams in the Top 25. KU is 97-47 against ranked opponents in the Self era. … KU is 2,268-855 (.726) all-time. … KU never led in Saturday’s 91-62 loss at Texas Tech. It marked the first time this season Kansas has not held a lead in a game. … Dedric Lawson has scored 10-plus points in 25 games this season and 81 times in his career. He has now hit a three in each of his last nine games. In that nine-game span, he has hit 17 of 33 treys.