KU, K-State football players represented on AP’s All-Big 12 first team

The Sunflower State was well represented on the Associated Press’ All-Big 12 team.

Kansas State football players Alex Barnes and Dalton Risner both received first-team honors, along with Pooka Williams Daniel Wise and Joe Dineen from Kansas.

Barnes, a junior running back, led the Big 12 with 1,355 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. He was the focal point of K-State’s offense all season. Risner, a senior right tackle who is expected to play in the NFL next year, paved the way for him on many running plays.

Williams, a freshman running back for the Jayhawks who is suspended from the team following a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, was the first team’s all-purpose player. He landed on the second team as a running back and was also chosen the conference’s newcomer of the year.

Dineen, a senior linebacker, was honored after making 142 tackles this past season.

KU punter Kyle Thompson also made the second team.

Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley won Big 12 coach of the year, OU quarterback Kyler Murray was chosen offensive player of the year and West Virginia’s David Long earned defensive player of the year.

AP All-Big 12 Team

Coach of the year — Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma.

Offensive player of the year — Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma.

Defensive player of the year — David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia

Newcomer of the year — Pooka Williams Jr., RB/KR, Kansas.

First-team offense

QB: Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, 5-10, 195, Jr., Allen, Texas.

RB: Alex Barnes, Kansas State, 6-1, 225, Jr., Pittsburg, Kansas.

RB: David Montgomery, Iowa State, 5-11, 216, Jr., Cincinnati.

T: Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, 6-5, 323 Sr., Miami.

T: Dalton Risner, Kansas State, 6-5, 308, Sr., Wiggins, Colorado.

G: Ben Powers, Oklahoma, 6-4, 313, Sr., Wichita, Kansas.

G: Dru Samia, Oklahoma, 6-5, 303, Sr., Sacramento, California.

C: Zach Shackelford, Texas, 6-4, 295, Jr., Belton, Texas.

TE: Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma, 6-4, 221, So., Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

WR: Marquise Brown, Oklahoma, 5-10, 168, Jr., Hollywood, Florida.

WR: Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 185, So., Fort Worth, Texas.

WR: Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech, 6-5, 200, Jr., Las Vegas.

All-purpose player: Pooka Williams, Jr., Kansas, 5-10, 170, Fr., New Orleans.

K: Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, 5-9, 214, Belleville, Illinois.

First-team defense

DE: Ben Banogu, TCU, 6-4, 249, Sr., McKinney, Texas.

DE: Charles Omenihu, Texas, 6-6, 275, Sr., Rowlett, Texas.

DT: James Lynch, Baylor, 6-4, 285, So., Round Rock, Texas.

DT: Daniel Wise, Kansas, 6-3, 290, Sr., Lewisville, Texas.

LB: Dakota Allen, Texas Tech, 6-1, 235, Sr., Humble, Texas.

LB: Joe Dineen Jr., Kansas, 6-2, 235, Sr., Lawrence, Kansas.

LB: David Long Jr., West Virginia, 5-11, 223, Jr., Cincinnati.

CB: Kris Boyd, Texas, 6-0, 195, Sr. Gilmer, Texas.

CB: Adrian Frye, Texas Tech, 6-0, 190, Fr., Houston.

S: Kenny Robinson Jr., West Virginia, 6-2, 198, So., Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.

S: Caden Sterns, Texas, 6-0, 205, Fr., Cibolo, Texas.

P: Drew Galitz, Baylor, 6-0, 221, Sr., Rowlett, Texas.

Second-team offense

QB: Will Grier, West Virginia, 6-2, 223, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina.

RB: Justice Hill, Oklahoma State, 5-10, 190, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

RB: Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, 5-10, 170, Fr., Marrero, Louisiana.

T: Bobby Evans, Oklahoma, 6-5, 301, Jr., Allen, Texas.

T: Cody Ford, Oklahoma, 6-4, 338, Jr., Pineville, Louisiana.

G: Jack Anderson, Texas Tech, 6-5, 321, So., Frisco, Texas.

G: Josh Sills, West Virginia, 6-6, 331, So., Byeville, Ohio.

C: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, 6-5, 325, Fr., Shawnee, Oklahoma.

TE: Trevon Wesco, West Virginia, 6-4, 272, Sr., Martinsburg, West Virginia.

WR: Hakeem Butler, Iowa State, 6-6, 225, Jr., Baltimore.

WR: David Sills V, West Virginia, 6-4, 203, Sr., Wilmington, Delaware.

All-purpose player: CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma, 6-2, 189, So., Richmond, Texas.

K: Clayton Hatfield, Texas Tech, 5-10, 185, Sr., Boerne, Texas.

Second-team defense

DE: Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State, 6-3, 250, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

DE: L.J. Collier, TCU, 6-4, 276, Sr., Munday, Texas.

DT: Kenny Bigelow Jr., West Virginia, 6-4, 304, Sr., Wilmington, Delaware.

DT: Ray Lima, Iowa State, 6-3, 302, Jr., Los Angeles.

LB: Gary Johnson, Texas, 6-0, 225, Sr., Douglas, Alabama.

LB: Clay Johnston, Baylor, 6-1, 226, Jr., Abilene, Texas.

LB: Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, 6-2, 238, So., Missouri City, Texas.

CB: Jeff Gladney, TCU, 6-0, 183, Jr., New Boston, Texas.

CB: Brian Peavy, Iowa State, 5-9, 194, Sr., Houston.

S: Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, 6-0, 198, So., Grand Prairie, Texas.

S: Ridwan Issahaku, TCU, 6-1, 196, Sr., Norcross, Georgia.

P: Kyle Thompson, Kansas, 6-4, 210, So., El Cajon, California.