Kickoff times, TV info set for K-State-Texas and KU-Oklahoma State football games

Kickoff time and TV information is set for the Big 12’s first full Saturday slate of football games on Sept. 29.
The Kansas State Wildcats will host the Texas Longhorns at 2:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. That gives K-State three straight afternoon kickoffs after playing South Dakota in the evening and Mississippi State in the morning.
K-State and Texas are both 2-1. The Wildcats are coming off a victory over Texas-San Antonio. The Longhorns defeated Southern California over the weekend..
The Kansas Jayhawks are also at home that day and will host Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. The game will be televised on Fox Sports KC.
This Saturday, KU opens Big 12 play at Baylor with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on FS1. K-State is at West Virginia, also a 2:30 kickoff, on ESPN.
Big 12 football kickoff times, TV for Sept. 29
Oklahoma State at Kansas: 11 a.m., Fox Sports KC
West Virginia at Texas Tech: 11 a.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
Texas at Kansas State: 2:30 p.m., FS1
Baylor at Oklahoma: 2:30 p.m., ABC
Iowa State at TCU: 6 p.m., ESPN2 or ESPNU
