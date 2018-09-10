Kickoff times, TV info set for K-State-West Virginia and KU-Baylor football games

Kickoff time and TV information is set for Kansas State’s first Big 12 football game of the season against West Virginia.
The Wildcats will take on the Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. Fans will be able to watch the game on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
K-State at West Virginia is one of the best Big 12 matchups of the weekend, and is being treated as such with that time slot.
The Kansas Jayhawks will open Big 12 play on the road against the Baylor Bears at 2:30 p.m. on the same day. That game will be televised on FS1.
Big 12 football kickoff times, TV for Sept. 22
Akron at Iowa State - 11 a.m., FSN
K-State at West Virginia - 2:30 p.m., ABC/ESPN or ESPN2
Kansas at Baylor - 2:30 p.m., FS1
TCU at Texas - 3:30 p.m., FOX
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State - 6 p.m., FS1
Army at Oklahoma - 6 p.m., FOX PPV
