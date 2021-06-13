Salt Lake wins NJCAA Division I men’s soccer national championship in Wichita

The USL W-League, a newly reformed women’s soccer league launching in 2022, will have a team in Kansas City, Kan. File photo

The NJCAA Division I men’s soccer national championship was decided in Wichita when No. 2 Salt Lake scored in overtime for a 2-1 victory over No. 1 Iowa Western on Thursday at Stryker Sports Complex.

After finishing regulation tied, 1-1, Paul Richnow finished a header in the sixth minute of overtime to give Salt Lake its first national championship in just the fifth year of the program’s existence.