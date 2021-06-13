College Sports
Salt Lake wins NJCAA Division I men’s soccer national championship in Wichita
The NJCAA Division I men’s soccer national championship was decided in Wichita when No. 2 Salt Lake scored in overtime for a 2-1 victory over No. 1 Iowa Western on Thursday at Stryker Sports Complex.
After finishing regulation tied, 1-1, Paul Richnow finished a header in the sixth minute of overtime to give Salt Lake its first national championship in just the fifth year of the program’s existence.
Comments