NCAA Tournament’s women’s Elite Eight is coming to Wichita for the first time

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight are coming to Wichita for the first time.
The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced Wednesday that Wichita was picked as one of four regional sites for the 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. The games, held March 25-28, will be played at Intrust Bank Arena.
Wichita has performed well in its first two times hosting, first during the 2011 women’s tournament and then this past spring in the 2018 men’s tournament.
Intrust Bank Arena has also secured a future bid to host first- and second-round games for the 2021 men’s tournament.
