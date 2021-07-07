The Big 12 preseason football team is out. One selection for K-State, KU ... combined

It’s not hard to find players from Oklahoma and Iowa State on the Big 12 preseason football team, which was released by the conference on Wednesday.

But it’s a different story if you are looking for players from Kansas or Kansas State.

Only one player from a Sunflower State team was represented — Wildcats return man Phillip Brooks. The junior from Lee’s Summit was the lone representative from the Jayhawks or Wildcats after putting up sensational numbers last season.

Brooks enters the 2021 season ranking second in school history and tied for sixth in Big 12 history with three punt-return touchdowns, which is tied for first nationally among active players. Last season, Brooks was a third team All-American punt returner after averaging 23.7 yards per return average.

His best game last year came against Kansas, when he set a school record with 189 punt return yards and two touchdowns.

The Big 12 preseason team, voted on by media who cover the league, honored 30 players on Wednesday.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was voted preseason offensive player of the year, while Iowa State linebacker Mike Rose was named preseason defensive player of the year.

Tennessee transfer Eric Gray was pegged as newcomer of the year after joining Oklahoma as a running back.

Wichita native Breece Hall wasn’t nominated for any individual awards, but he was selected as a preseason all-conference running back for the Iowa State Cyclones along with Texas running back Bijon Robinson.

The Sooners led the way with nine selections on the preseason team. The Cyclones were in second with eight selections.