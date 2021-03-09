SportsBeat KC: Big 12 tourney preview, and did coaches make right player-of-year call?

It’s time for the Big 12 tournament preview. Associated Press file photo

The Big 12 is looking to finish what it barely started a year ago.

The men’s and women’s basketball tournaments arrive in Kansas City this week, with the men starting Wednesday at T-Mobile Center and the women Thursday at Municipal Auditorium. Beat writers Gary Bedore (KU, for The KC Star and Wichita Eagle), Kellis Robinett (K-State, for The Star and Eagle) and Drew Davison (TCU, for The Star-Telegram in Fort Worth) are here to break it all down in this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast.

We start by picking apart the league’s all-conference team as selected by the coaches ... and their player of the year choice, Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham over Baylor’s Jared Butler.

After a break, you’ll hear from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Kansas City sports commissioner president Kathy Nelson, who had glowing comments about the tournament sites and shared information about getting to the games this week.

