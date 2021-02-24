Jim Ryun’s 53-year-old indoor mile record was beaten by Fort Hays State coach

Jim Ryun, track and field, Tokyo 1964, Mexico City 1968, Munich 1972 File photo

It’s hard to imagine now, but Allen Fieldhouse once was home to a six-lane, 220-yard dirt track.

It was on that track that Kansas’ Jim Ryun won the indoor mile race at the 1967 Big Eight indoor track and field championship. Ryun’s winning time that day was 3 minutes, 58.8 seconds.

That remained the fastest any Kansas native had run the indoor mile until Feb. 13 when it was bested by Fort Hays State assistant track coach Brett Meyer at Washburn’s Ichabod Invitational in Topeka, per Mile Split.

This is from the Fort Hays State website: “Running unattached, graduate assistant coach and former All-American Brett Meyer won the mile run with a sub-four time of 3:58.39.”

Ryun’s record was set on March 3, 1967, so it was in place for nearly 54 years.

Meyer was born in Scott City, Kansas, and attended Scott Community High School. But Mile Split notes Meyer didn’t run track or cross country in high school, so he’s a bit of a late bloomer.

“I really believe doing multiple sports in high school laid the background,” Meyer told Mile Split. “I had some injuries in high school in football and basketball, but I realized when I got to college that I was just stronger and more athletic than some of the guys who focused on running a lot earlier than I did.

“As a result, I didn’t really have any injury issues in college which helped me handle the higher training volume and training loads to be able to run this fast.”

Ryun, who was born in Wichita and attended Wichita East High School, became the first high school athlete to run the mile in under four minutes. He accomplished the feat at the the Compton Invitational in California in 1964 by finishing in 3:59.

A year later, Ryun won a state track meet in Wichita with a time of 3:58.3 in the mile.