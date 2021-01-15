SportsBeat KC: Should KU play for March now? Reasons for moving K-State-Stanford game

Kansas goes into Saturday’s game against Iowa State two games back in the loss column in the Big 12 race. Have the Jayhawks reached the point where playing for the league championship could become a secondary consideration as they spend the rest of the season preparing for the NCAA Tournament?

Beat writers Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore break down that notion on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast with host Blair Kerkhoff.

Also, Kansas State sent its 2021 football home opener to Arlington, Texas. Good move? And who’s next from K-State in the College Football Hall of Fame after Darren Sproles got the call this week? Kellis Robinett has the answers.

Story links:

Why KU basketball—just this year—should shift its focus away from Big 12 title

KU’s Bryce Thompson has surgery on right index finger. He’ll be out several weeks

Money was a factor: Why K-State moved Stanford game off campus to AT&T Stadium

K-State Q&A: Why legendary QB Michael Bishop belongs in the college Hall of Fame