SportsBeat KC: In hoops, KU breathes sigh of relief. Alarms sound for K-State

KU pulled out a one-point win over Creighton. Mike Gunnoe 2020

Rock Chalk and rock bottom.

The Kansas and Kansas State men left the basketball court with different emotions on Tuesday. The Jayhawks were smiling after their one-point victory over Creighton. The Wildcats were dejected after their loss to Division II Fort Hays State.

Beat writers Jesse Newell, Gary Bedore and Kellis Robinett break down what went right and wrong for the teams on SportsBeat KC with host Blair Kerkhoff. Whatever the issues, they have to get solved quickly. Big 12 play begins for both programs next week.

