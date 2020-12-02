SportsBeat KC: KU’s Jalen Wilson with a splash game, and Royals welcome Michael Taylor

Jalen Wilson scored 23 points in KU’s victory over Kentucky. The Associated Press

A work of art it wasn’t. But Kansas showed grit and resiliency — and perhaps showed off its newest star — in a 65-62 victory over Kentucky on Tuesday in the Champions Classic. The Jayhawks trailed by 13 in the first half and had scored five points in the first 10 minutes. But they cut the margin to six by halftime and redshirt freshman Jalen Wilson took over after the break, when he scored 21 of his 23.

Jesse Newell and Gary Bedore join host Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat KC to break down the game and Wilson, who sat out last season after suffering a broken ankle in the second game. He was the player Kentucky couldn’t stop.

After a break, we switch sports and hear from the new Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor. Beat writer Lynn Worthy was among those getting to know Taylor and the discussions focuses on the role of the former Washington Nationals player.

