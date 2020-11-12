SportsBeat Live: College hoops is starting and there’s plenty to talk about. Join us.

The college basketball season is right around the corner.

Fingers crossed.

When we last saw the sport, conference tournaments were being interrupted and the NCAA Tournament was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus hasn’t gone away but college basketball is returning with the first game scheduled for Nov. 25, and we’re here to talk about the season on SportsBeat Live.

Beat writers Gary Bedore, Jesse Newell (Kansas), Kellis Robinett (Kansas State) and Taylor Eldridge (Wichita State) will bring us up to date on Division I hoops in the Sunflower State. Join the conversation with questions and comments starting at 10 a.m. Thursday.