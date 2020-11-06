SportsBeat KC: Betting lines say Oklahoma schools dust off Kansas counterparts. Agree?

We talk K-State and quarterback Will Howard on today’s podcast. AP

The Kansas schools in the BIg 12 take on their Oklahoma counterparts Saturday, and based on betting lines, the Sunflower State programs could be in trouble. According to Vegasinsider.com, the Wildcats are 12 1/2-point underdogs at home to Oklahoma State and the Jayhawks are 38-point underdogs at Oklahoma.

Beat writers Kellis Robinett and Gary Bedore talk K-State and KU on this episode of SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast, with host Blair Kerkhoff. What happened to the Wildcats at West Virginia last weekend, and with nearly every team having played more than half their conference games, who are the favorites to meet in the Big 12 championship game?

Also, some basketball talk: Bill Self spoke about his lineup this week, and Bedore remembers former Oklahoma coach Billy Tubbs, who died earlier this week.

Story links:

K-State Q&A: Will Howard, transfers, Big 12 race and the Oklahoma State upset formula

These plays show where Will Howard needs to improve after first defeat as K-State quarterback

KU’s Self seeing separation at practice from deep roster: “Could we press some?”