SportsBeat KC: The analytics guy who stands at the intersection of sports and politics

Kansas City Star sportswriter Jesse Newell assumed a temporary assignment covering the local political landscape through the elections. And he’s heard from the “stick to sports” crowd. When he eventually returns to sports journalism, covering the Kansas Jayhawks, he figures he’ll get a few “stick to politics” suggestions.

For this Election Day show, Newell talks politics and sports with Blair Kerkhoff on SportsBeat KC, The Star’s daily sports podcast. Sports and politics have crossed over plenty during the past few months,, from pro and college athletes engaging in voter-registration movements to teams like the Chiefs turning their playing venues into supplemental polling places.

After a break, the conversation turns to sports as Newell, an AP top 25 men’s basketball voter, shares his leaning on the preseason choice.

