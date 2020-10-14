Wichita Eagle Logo
NCAA announces March Madness tournament is returning to Wichita for a third time

Fans participate in Fan Fest north of Intrust Bank Arena during the NCAA tournament weekend in Wichita in March.
Fans participate in Fan Fest north of Intrust Bank Arena during the NCAA tournament weekend in Wichita in March. Jaime Green The Wichita Eagle

March Madness will be coming back to Wichita for a third time.

The NCAA announced its host site selections for the men’s basketball tournament for 2023-26 and Wichita’s INTRUST Bank Arena was selected to host the first and second rounds in 2025.

INTRUST Bank Arena previously hosted men’s first- and second-round games in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and will do the same this coming spring on March 19 and 21, 2021.

Other host sites for the opening rounds of the 2025 tournament are Cleveland; Denver; Milwaukee; Seattle; Raleigh, North Carolina; Providence, Rhode Island; and Lexington, Kentucky.

