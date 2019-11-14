Sports
Fans think name of Wichita’s new Triple-A team, well, blows
Wichita’s new Triple-A team doesn’t begin play until next year but judging by fan reaction, the team is off to a bad start.
The Miami Marlins’ minor-league affiliate is moving from New Orleans to Wichita, and the team’s nickname (“Baby Cakes”) needed to be changed.
On Wednesday, Wichita’s nickname was unveiled: the Wind Surge.
You read that right.
Here are the uniforms and caps the team will wear and the introductory video from MiLB.com:
Fans in Wichita and elsewhere were not pleased with the choice of name:
Comments