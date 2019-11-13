Wichita’s new baseball team will be called Wichita Wind Surge

The logo for Wichita’s new baseball team, the Wichita Wind Surge, shows a pegasus flying through a W. Wichita Eagle

After months of teasing and municipal anticipation, Wichita’s new baseball team has its name, the Wichita Wind Surge.

“It’s a perfect name, I think it’s very fitting,” said Mayor Jeff Longwell, who led the effort to bring the team to Wichita.

The team, who finished their last season in New Orleans as the Baby Cakes earlier this year, will be the anchor tenant of the new $75 million baseball park that the city is building on the site of the former Lawrence-Dumont Stadium at Maple and McLean.

Starting in April, the team will play at least 70 home games and possibly as many as 77 with potential playoffs.

They’re a Triple-A farm team affiliated with the Miami Marlins and at the highest level of Minor League Baseball, one step below the major leagues in baseball’s hierarchy.

They replace the Wingnuts, an independent team that was unaffiliated with Major League Baseball, which replaced the Double-A Wichita Wranglers, who bolted in 2007 to a new stadium in Springdale, Ark.

The new team has been flying under a generic logo and the name “Wichita Baseball 2020” since shortly after its plan to move to Wichita was announced in September.

The name reveal followed the release of several teasers on social media over the past few months, as the team worked to build excitement for its brand in its future home.

During the teaser period, four possible names were released:

▪ The River Riders — This one’s a nod to the Arkansas River, Wichita’s key geographic feature. The river runs by stadium site.

▪ The 29ers — That name plays off the B-29 bomber, thousands of which were built in Wichita during World War II and which helped establish the city’s “Air Capital of the World” reputation.

▪ The Linemen — A reference to the iconic 1968 song written by Jimmy Webb and made famous by country recording artist Glen Campbell. Although Webb traces the song’s genesis to a lonely and anonymous telephone company worker on a pole in Oklahoma, it was adopted decades ago as an anthem to Wichita’s working class ethos.

▪ The Doo-Dahs — A reference to a longtime nickname for Wichita, which is of indeterminate origin. Today, some Wichitans use the nickname to connote a city with a laid-back, whimsical attitude. Others use it as a self-deprecating allusion to a city where nothing much of importance happens.

The teasers also included a pair of logos that weren’t linked to an actual name.

One was a stylized covered wagon that various observers noted could be for “Wagonmaster,” Windwagons” or several other possible names.

The other logo was a sunflower with the seed pod in the center replaced with a baseball, a nod to Kansas’ state flower and “Sunflower State” slogan.