New coach of World Cup champion U.S. soccer team is a former Wichita Wings player

The new coach of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team is a native of the former Yugoslavia who made his competitive debut in America in ... Wichita.

Before he worked up the ranks as coach, from youth soccer to professional leagues, Vlatko Andonovski was a defender for the Wichita Wings.

He entered the National Professional Soccer League in 2000 for the Wings after six years as a professional in Europe. The Wings folded in 2001 as the nation’s longest-running pro soccer team, but Andonovski remained in the league in Kansas City and it was there where he eventually launched his coaching career.

Now, he’s at the top. He was introduced Monday as coach of the USWNT.

You know, the team that dominated the World Cup competition this summer with such players as Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan? The U.S. team has won two straight and four of eight World Cup competitions.

Efrem Shimlis, the soccer coach at Park University, got to know Andonovski when he was a student there. Shimlis said his friend is up to the task.

“Listen, that’s a lot of pressure,” Shimlis said. “Winning two in a row? Holy cow, that’s pressure. But if anybody can do it, he can. I’m sure he’ll keep them going.”

Andonovski joined the Wings after an invitation from his friend and fellow Macedonian Dino Delevski. According to a 2000 story in The Eagle, Andonovski spoke little English but coach Kevin Kewley said this about Andonovski after a preseason game: “For four days he’s done remarkably well. He’s adapted quickly and looks like he can help us.”

Andonovski guided FC Kansas City to two National Women’s Soccer League championships and most recently he coached Reign FC in Seattle. At both stops he coached current USWNT members, Sauerbrunn in Kansas City and Rapinoe in Seattle.

“As one of the most accomplished coaches in the NWSL history, he’s proven he can help world-class players reach their peak, inspire his teams and win championships,” U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro said. “He is widely respected by players and leaders across our soccer community and he has the work ethic and winning mentality to guide the greatest women’s soccer program in history into their next era of success.”

The U.S. won all seven of its 2019 World Cup matches, capped by a 2-0 triumph over Netherlands. Rapinoe and Morgan each scored six goals in the event.

Andonovski takes over for Jill Ellis, who stepped down after five years with the USWNT. His first match as the national team coach is Nov. 7 against Sweden in Columbus, Ohio. His first major competition will come during the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament in January.

“It’s a huge honor and I’m very excited to get started with this group of players and staff as we work toward continued success for this program,” Andonovski said in a statement. “All of the talented coaches and players that have come before have built a legendary tradition of excellence and I’m committed to working very hard to continue to move this program forward.”

Andonovski won a Major Arena Soccer League championship as coach of the Kansas City Comets in 2014 and compiled a 58-15 record in three seasons. His combined record with FC Kansas City and Reign FC was 72-50-43 including playoffs, and he twice won NWSL coach of the year.

His coaching career started in Kansas City area youth leagues. He has served as Sporting Blue Valley elite club director and head coach of the girls Olympic Development Program for Missouri. As a youth coach, he won four Missouri championships and a youth national championship.

Now, he’s coaching the world’s best.

“I was talking to him and thinking, ‘I’m talking to the coach of the women’s national team,’ and that’s crazy,” Shimlis said.