Council Grove youth basketball tournament returns for 10th annual edition

For the 10th straight year, the Council Grove youth basketball tournament is back.

Starting Jan. 4, boys and girls from the fourth, fifth and sixth grades will compete in a tournament just north of Wichita, looking to qualify for the 2020 Kansas State Basketball Championship.

Top placing teams in each age group will qualify for state in Wichita and face other qualifying teams from cities across Kansas.

There is a $150 entry fee, and each team is guaranteed three games.

Schedule

Girls (All ages) - Jan. 4

Boys (All ages) - Jan. 5